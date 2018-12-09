Five people were displaced from their home early Sunday morning when fire swept through their West End residence in Portland.

Deputy Fire Chief Chad Johnston said that despite the fact that the fire broke out in the middle of the night, all five individuals safely made it out of the two-family home at 21 Summer St., which was equipped with working smoke detectors. The fire was reported around 2:15 a.m.

“There was significant fire damage,” Johnston said. “The home is not livable.” The fire appears to have a started in a second-floor bedroom, according to the Fire Department. Crews were able to quickly bring it under control.

Firefighters spent several hours cleaning up debris and trying to determine what caused the fire, but Johnson said it does not appear to have been suspicious.

The Fire Department left the scene at 6 a.m. The American Red Cross responded and will try to provide the victims with shelter, food and clothing.

