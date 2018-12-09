A friend of mine who is 92 years old lives in a senior living/assisted living facility in Portland. Her apartment is federally subsidized with one bedroom and one bath.

Recently, she received a letter from Spectrum indicating that her cable service would be going all digital and that if she wanted to watch her television after November, she needed to rent a cable box. The cost will be $11.95 a month.

She asked me: How could they force her and her friends to add another expense to what they are now trying to live on every month?

Television is the main source of entertainment and keeping in touch with the world for many of our seniors. It just does not seem fair.

Pamela Lovley

Portland

