I was honored to interact with George H.W. Bush many times, as a media member and as a Salvation Army staffer.

We first crossed paths during the 1988 New Hampshire primary. He was addressing a large crowd. I was in the back. All I had going for me was the WGME logo on my mic; I was relying on him to recognize his adopted state’s media.

When he saw that logo, he nodded, and I knew he would talk to me first. To me, that showed an insight into his nature: an immediate grasp of prioritizing what was important to others without first thinking about himself.

After he won and would visit Kennebunkport, he showed his unassuming ways. He allowed my colleague to tape him having a haircut so we could profile his personal barber. I learned where his beloved cigarette boat was most likely to travel. I many times shouted questions and he would simply wave, saying, “Hi, how are ya” and jet by, too polite to ignore or to say “no comment.” He naturally defaulted to friendly every time.

To the delight of the Salvation Army’s northern New England staff, he and Barbara hosted two Salvation Army fundraising events. I will always remember him visiting Sanford, giving a struggling Corps a boost while thrilling 500 attendees.

I was struck as I shook his hand. Although he was at an advanced age, he had the grip of a natural athlete. Those who once called him a wimp never met him!

When I asked him about his son, who had just been elected president, he quipped: “It’s sort of like seeing your kid hit a Little League homer. You are somewhat surprised but so proud.” A true family man type answer that showcased his obvious core values of patriotism, God and family.

Tom Fodor

Indianapolis, Ind.

Share

< Previous

Next >