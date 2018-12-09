My father was a friend of the 41st president. I have a photo of my parents at the White House with the then-president and first lady.
In the same way that President George H.W. Bush’s politics were not mine, my father and I do not share political ideology. We can disagree politically, but we can work together to solve common problems.
I miss politics that was not about inciting hate and derision. George and Barbara had grace. Their love was obvious, and although I did not support their political views, they never promoted racism. Even with the start of the first Gulf War, there was never a time of the increasing hate toward others that permeates today’s Republican Party.
President Bush had a lifetime of service to this country – this is what needs to be celebrated. He was part of the greatest generation, as is my father.
Moving forward, I want to get back to political negotiations aimed at solving common problems. Let’s fix health care. Let’s build infrastructure. Let’s come together and stamp out hate and racism. We are a nation of people with differences, but with much more in common.
Rest in peace, 41.
Cathleen London
Milbridge
