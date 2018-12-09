Sen. Angus King said on NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday that there is not yet enough evidence from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between President Trump and the Russian government during his presidential campaign to justify starting an impeachment process.

King was commenting on the latest court filings Friday by the Mueller team and federal prosecutors in New York which said Trump directed and coordinated Micheal Cohen, his former lawyer, to violate campaign finance laws by arranging hush payments to two women to stay quiet about alleged affairs they had with Trump. The filings also provided new evidence of Russian efforts to create a political alliance with Trump.

King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said the investigation has yet to deliver the evidence that would prove collusion between Trump and the Russians. He said starting an impeachment inquiry without it would just send the message to Trump’s base that the Mueller investigation is politically motivated.

“We don’t want to create a precedent where the Congress of one party unseats a president of another party. We become a kind of parliamentary system,” said King.

King, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told host Chuck Todd the court filings earlier last week regarding former national security advisor Michael Flynn were more significant than the Friday filings because Mueller recommended no jail time for Flynn for lying to the FBI due to the extent of cooperation Flynn has provided to the special investigation.

“That is the one that really raises the very difficult questions that go to the heart of the question of whether there were relationships between the Trump campaign and the Russian government,” King said.

King also said he is in a “wait and see mode” when it comes to confirmation of William P. Barr, Trump’s pick to become the next attorney general. Barr, who served as attorney general from 1991 to 1993 under the first Bush administration, has been critical of the Russia investigation. King said Barr would have to commit to protecting the integrity of the Mueller investigation to get his vote. King said the president himself should want the investigation to be completed. Anything less would leave a cloud over the Trump administration, he said.

“If he is as innocent as he says he is he should want this to go to completion,” King said.

