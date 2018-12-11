Former U.S. Sen. William S. Cohen, a Maine Republican, was among 44 former members of the body who signed onto a letter expressing their concern about “serious challenges to the rule of law, the Constitution, our governing institutions and our national security.”

The letter was published in The Washington Post.

The letter was addressed to the current U.S. Senate and expressed the opinion that “we are entering a dangerous period.” They urged senators to be champions of democracy and not put partisanship or self-interest above the national interest.

Cohen served in both the House and Senate and also served as President Clinton’s secretary of defense.

