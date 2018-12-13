Masa & Malt, a new restaurant serving Mexican and American Southwestern cuisine, is expected to open in Portland’s Woodfords Corner neighborhood this winter.

William J. Dowd IV of Portland and Jared W. Dinsmore of Falmouth have leased 539 Deering, the former location of Abilene and Uncle Billy’s BBQ, and plan to open Jan. 15, according to their license application filed with the city. The restaurant plans to serve lunch and dinner six days a week, and will be closed Mondays. Dowd will manage the business.

A sample menu includes a wide selection of tacos, including filet mignon tacos and fried cauliflower tacos, as well as the more typical pork carnitas, al pastor and carne asada. Masa & Malt will also have a children’s menu that will serve tacos and quesadillas.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: