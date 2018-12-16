The family of the man found dead with a woman in a Richmond mobile home Saturday said they were shocked to learn of his death and haven’t learned anything from police about the circumstances of his death.

Kirk Alexander Sr. said the family has only been told by police that they found his son, Kirk Alexander Jr., 46, dead at the home at 7 Post Road along with the body of his girlfriend.

“We don’t know anything. This was a shock. They are not through with their investigation,” Alexander said.

He said his son lived with his girlfriend at the mobile home for several years.

His son was a self-employed sea worm digger and was the father of two teenaged children.

Alexander said his son was in the National Guard at one point and attended Richmond Middle and High School. He liked to do electronics repair in his spare time.

Autopsies on the two bodies were being performed at the State Medical Examiner’s office, Steven McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Sunday.

Police have released few details about the deaths which were discovered at about noon Saturday.

Detectives from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit interviewed neighbors and spoke with relatives Saturday afternoon.

The home is next to the Richmond Corner Baptist Church near the intersection of Routes 138 and 197.

The senior Alexander owns the land at 7 Post Road and his son owned the mobile home.

