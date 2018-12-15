Two dead bodies were discovered in a home in Richmond on Saturday.
Richmond Police Chief Scott McMaster said there was no threat to the public. The cause of deaths was not immediately available.
Maine State Police are on the scene.
No further information was immediately available.
This story will be updated.
