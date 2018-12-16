Sen. Susan Collins predicted the ruling late Friday by a federal judge declaring the entire Affordable Care Act invalid will be overturned.

Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union with Jack Tapper on Sunday morning, Collins said there is widespread support for certain aspects of the act, known as Obamacare, such as protecting people with previously existing conditions, and strong opposition to the individual mandate, which she said falls largely on people making less than $50,000 a year.

Collins called the judge’s ruling far too sweeping.

“There is no reason why the individual mandate cannot be struck down and keep all the good provisions” such as coverage of preexisting conditions, benefits for substance abuse and young people being able to stay on their parents insurance until age 26, Collins said.

In a wide-ranging interview on the news of the week, Collins also said she felt vindicated for her support of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and she was not yet ready to conclude that President Trump broke campaign finance laws. Collins also appeared on ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos where she made similar comments.

Asked if it bothered her that President Trump was accused of felonies by prosecutors in their investigation of President’s Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen — who was sentenced to three years in prison last week for crimes that included arranging hush payments during the 2016 election to women who claimed affairs with Trump — Collins said she is not ready to answer that question.

“These allegations are concerning but we have to wait until we have the entire picture,” she said.

She said that is why it is critical that special counsel Robert Mueller be allowed to complete his investigation.

Collins said right now she has two different pictures of Cohen; the lying and deceitful picture painted by the prosecutors in New York, and the cooperative and helpful one painted by Mueller’s team.

“The picture is still murky,” she said.

Collins said she felt vindicated for her support of Kavanaugh after he sided with Chief Justice John Roberts and four liberal supreme court justices this week in declining to review whether states can block Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers from their Medicaid programs. Collins was lambasted by abortion supporters and women’s rights groups for her support of Kavanaugh, whose opponents said would allow the government to regulate abortion more strictly.

“Planned Parenthood was Kavanaugh’s number one opponent and yet when it came to this case he was able to put that aside and rule impartially and independently,” she aid.

She also declined to comment on whether she would support a Republican challenger to Trump in the upcoming primaries.

