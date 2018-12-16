An accident has shut down a portion of Route 302 near the Raymond-Windham line.

The accident took place at about 12:30 p.m., said a Cumberland County dispatcher. The road was still shut down nearly two hours later.

Further information about the accident was not immediately available from police.

This story will be updated.

Beth Quimby can be contacted at 791-6363 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @bquimby

