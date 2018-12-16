AUGUSTA — Maine’s secretary of state is warning businesses about a misleading solicitation attempt that is targeting companies in the Pine Tree State.

Secretary of State Matt Dunlap says the solicitors are sending mailings using the name Workplace Compliance Services. The mailings come with an offer to file annual reports on behalf of companies for a fee of $160.

Dunlap says companies should know the mailing is not from a state department, and the form itself is not recognized by the secretary of state’s office. The form looks similar to a Maine Division of Corporations annual report form, though it does disclose that Workplace Compliance Services is not a government agency.

Dunlap says companies that have questions about state filing requirements can contact the state corporations division at 207-624-7752.

