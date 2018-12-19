SOUTH PORTLAND — Memorial Middle School will be closed Thursday for the third day this week as school officials try to fix a boiler breakdown that caused heating oil odors to be released into the building.

However, while Memorial students stayed home from classes on Monday and Wednesday, they will be expected to attend classes Thursday at South Portland High School, Superintendent Ken Kunin said Wednesday afternoon.

Kunin and other school staff members have been working with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection to fix a boiler room problem and the odor issue.

This story will be updated.

