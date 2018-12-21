The site of a planned hotel near Portland’s western waterfront has been sold to a hotel development and investment firm for an undisclosed sum.

New Hampshire- and Florida-based developer Norwich Partners LLC purchased the property on Commercial Street at the site of the former Rufus Deering Lumber Co. with plans to construct a six-story, 155-room hotel, according to a broker involved in the deal.

The property is south of Maple Street between Commercial and York streets, across from the city’s western waterfront. The seller was developer Reger Dasco Properties of Portland, according to the broker, Holliday Fenoglio Fowler L.P. in Boston.

The hotel will carry the Aloft Hotels brand, which is owned by Marriott International subsidiary Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide.

The former Rufus Deering property is being redeveloped into a mixed-use project called Hobson’s Landing that will feature 203 residential units, 25,000 square feet of retail space, 155 hotel rooms and 313 parking spaces, according to the broker. The project was approved by Portland’s Planning Board in December 2017.

The 112,500-square-foot hotel will be among the first phase of development, the broker said. In addition to its 155 guest rooms, the hotel will include restaurants, meeting space, a fitness center and 22 on-site parking spaces in addition to valet parking.

