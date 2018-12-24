Oh, shipyard workers of Bath Iron Works, how I wish you owned 50 percent of the yard. How I wish you were stock owners and shareholders, that you had equal say in the production of your ships.

Taxpayers too, hear me, for your time and money are enabling a too-rigid manufacturer.

Mainers, have a care for those called the best shipbuilders in the world. Protect their livelihoods and our way of life. As naval contracts wind down, tell General Dynamics to begin shifting production to include rail transport, turbines and off-grid assemblies for solar.

Jenny Gray

Wiscasset

Share

< Previous

Next >