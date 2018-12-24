Bruce Poliquin has been practically invisible during his four years in Congress, but now he’s emerged from his Murphy bed-equipped office in Washington to adorn the front page of the Press Herald every other day.
It would be truly ironic if, as a result of his lawsuit to overturn his election loss, that it is decided that ranked-choice voting is constitutional, and it spreads everywhere!
Karen M. Martel
Saco
