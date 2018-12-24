I recently wrote a letter to the editor: “Both sides missing the point in South Portland short-term rental debate” (Nov. 20). I got a few comments back, mostly confirming my position. I am writing now for all the City Council to read. I am hoping that this finally puts the short-term rental issue behind us.

First, look at the definition of a “hotel” in our ordinances, and then look at what short-term rental people are trying to do in our city. They are trying to run one-room or house-sized “hotels” in residential zones.

Then, look at the list of permitted uses of property in a residential zone. “Hotels” in any form are not permitted. Why are we still discussing this issue?

I have one example to reinforce my point. A large house at Willard Square was purchased several years ago with the intent of turning it into a true bed-and-breakfast. The city turned down the application as a nonconforming use. The house was never converted to a B&B.

What is the difference between what happened then and what is going on now? I will tell you: Nothing.

We do not need more rules and regulations in South Portland. We just need to consistently enforce the ones we already have.

Come on, South Portland Planning Board and City Council. Stand up and do your job. The short-term rental people are concerned about losing their property rights. What about the rest of us? We want to live in a residential zone, not a commercial zone. Be consistent with past practices is all we ask.

Randy Pike

South Portland

