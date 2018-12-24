I’m writing this letter to the editor to emphasize the importance of earned paid sick days.

Ever since I was in the eighth grade, I’ve had a full-time job. I did as most Mainers do and built up a very strong work ethic from a young age, but this didn’t prepare me for what was to come.

Recently, I contracted strep throat while working in a local food service establishment. I was made to come into work three days, extraordinarily contagious and without a voice.

Finally, I decided enough was enough. I had to take the next day to go to the hospital and consequently, I was terminated, although it is illegal to do so. It was winter in Maine, and I was worried I would be evicted.

Over 198,000 Maine workers in some of our most important and populous industries have to deal with issues like this every single day.

Putting earned paid sick leave on the ballot should be a “no brainuh” for Mainers.

Katherine Parsons

Bangor

Share

< Previous

Next >