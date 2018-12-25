BOSTON — Kyrie Irving hit back-to-back 3-pointers in overtime for six of his 40 points, and the Boston Celtics rallied to a 121-114 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.

Irving, who forced overtime by making a jump shot with 20 seconds left in regulation, also pulled down 10 rebounds for the Celtics, who trailed 113-108 with 3:33 left in the extra period before rallying behind Irving.

Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward (20) is defended by Philadelphia 76ers' Landry Shamet (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) JJ Redick, right, of the 76ers tries to poke the ball away from Boston's Jaylen Brown. Kyrie Irving celebrates after making a 3-pointer in overtime during Boston's 121-114 win Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Irving finished with 40 points and 10 rebounds. Associated Press photos/Michael Dwyer

Ben Simmons’ two free throws with 2:15 left put the Sixers up 114-112, but Philadelphia didn’t score again.

Irving’s 3-pointer with 3:01 left gave Boston its first lead of overtime at 115-114. Then, after a miss by Philadelphia, Irving hit another 3-pointer with 1:28 left and Boston fans leaped to their feet and cheered louder than they had all night.

Jayson Tatum and Marcus Morris scored 23 apiece for Boston. Terry Rozier had 10 points.

Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 34 points, making 12 of 12 free throws, and pulled down 16 rebounds. Jimmy Butler scored 24 points, JJ Redick had 17, and Ben Simmons added 11 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists for the Sixers.

The Celtics led 57-51 at halftime, but Philadelphia put together a 15-2 run in the third quarter to take the momentum.

Philadelphia shot 60 percent in the third quarter, hitting five 3-pointers, and led 89-86 entering the final quarter.

It stayed tight through the fourth. Chandler got open for a 3-pointer with 37 seconds left and the Sixers led 108-106, then Irving pulled up for a 13-foot jumper to tie it.

Redick missed a jumper just before the regulation buzzer.

LACK OF OVERTIMES

This was just the second game on Christmas Day since 2004 that went to overtime. Miami’s win over New Orleans in 2015 was the only other one.

TIP-INS

76ERS: Chandler returned after missing Saturday’s win over Toronto because of a left quad contusion. He finished with 15 points. … Philadelphia reserves did not score a point in the first half. … Redick got a technical after he was called for a foul with 7:32 left in the third quarter. Irving made the free throw to put Boston up 70-63. … Guard Markelle Fultz traveled with the team but did not dress. Fultz, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft, has missed the last 15 games because of thoracic outlet syndrome.

CELTICS: Irving had 16 points and five rebounds in the first quarter. … Center Aron Baynes (broken finger) missed his third straight game. … Horford’s minutes restriction was increased from 20 to 25 minutes in his second game back since missing seven in a row because of a sore left knee, but he ended up playing 30 minutes, including the full overtime.

