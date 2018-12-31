It was no surprise to me to notice the Portland Press Herald’s lead front-page story Dec. 19 and no surprise, again, to see the top story on the front of the Local & State section the same day.

Both stories discussed lawsuits – one involving Bruce Poliquin (Page A1) and the other involving Gov. LePage (Page B1). Absent from the headlines in the paper that day was President Trump, who, before taking office, had been involved in more than 3,000 lawsuits.

I consider the legal system my friend; however, I’m grateful not to be in frequent need of it. In fact, the Bible, in Luke 12:57, talks about the good in settling differences between people without involving court action.

What is the thread of personality that would endear Bruce Poliquin, Paul LePage and Donald Trump to the legal system? Do they share an ability to avoid negotiation or compromise? Is it “My way or the highway”? Are we looking at arrogance and stubbornness – and maybe the inability to listen?

I, for one, will be delighted to say “goodbye” to all three of these men.

Douglas Moreshead

Cumberland

