Who Is Take Back Ogunquit?

You’ve probably asked yourself that question. Simply put – we are your neighbors, friends, business owners, laborers, white- and blue-collar workers, parents, elderly, retirees and nonretirees, full timers and seasonal residents. We’re the ones who volunteer, run events, participate, donate and give up our free time, all with one unifying incentive: our love of Ogunquit.

Please hear our message. We want honesty, transparency, integrity and fairness from our town leaders. They work for us, not us for them! Another group has said that they aren’t afraid to ask the tough questions. Ask away! The answers can be found in our town charter.

Our intent is to protect and adhere to this charter, the charter that was approved by us, the citizens of Ogunquit. That’s not what’s currently been happening. Watch or better, attend a Select Board meeting.

See how town issues are being handled. See how projects are being ignored. See which ones are being pushed through. See how your tax dollars are being spent. See how your questions and concerns are being answered or not. See who’s fighting for us and who just pretends to be. See why this recall is necessary. Decide for yourself.

Please don’t be the type who is surprised and unaware and asks, “How did that happen?” “Why didn’t somebody do something?” You are that somebody! Join us. Support our effort. We love our town.

I’m proud to be a member of this outstanding group of intelligent, caring, family-oriented, loyal and supportive people. Please visit our Facebook page. Read the facts, ask questions. You will be answered. After all … we are all Ogunquit!

Jacqueline Ronsivalli

Ogunquit

