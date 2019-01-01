Watergate was a big deal. Sixty-nine people were indicted, with 48 found guilty. A former U.S. attorney general spent time in prison. Were it not for a pardon, a disgraced president might have joined him.
Watergate was a coverup of an illegal domestic spying and electoral dirty-tricks campaign. It was a national embarrassment, but it was not an existential threat to democracy in America.
Russiagate – the Russian interference in our 2016 election – is an existential threat to democracy in America. If we are not in a position to defend the territorial integrity of nations with sanctions because we leave our electoral systems and social media platforms, etc., undefended, then democracy might not survive. This is many times more serious than Watergate.
If Sen. Jeff Flake could refuse to vote on Trump’s judicial nominations until the Senate acts on the bill to protect special counsel Robert Mueller, is there any good reason why Sen. Susan Collins should not do likewise? I think it makes sense for Maine voters to ask her to follow through on Flake’s idea.
People died for our democracy. What are we waiting for? What is she waiting for?
Kenneth Christian
Portland
-
Local & State
Toy fund donates gifts to 3,700 Maine children in 2018
-
Local & State
Rwandan woman finds home in Maine with loan for asylum seekers
-
Local & State
Portland scrambles to update what was supposed to be an annual waterfront inventory
-
Business
Fishing industry lobbies for Maine commissioner to retain his post
-
Business
Corporate tax cuts a boon to some Maine companies