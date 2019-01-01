Lev McGuckin was among the first babies born in Maine in 2019, arriving early Tuesday morning at Maine Medical Center’s Family Birth Center in Portland.

Anna and Jarlath McGuckin of Portland welcomed their first child at 12:21 a.m. Mother and child are in good health, according to hospital officials.

Despite his early arrival, Lev wasn’t the first baby born in Maine. Another baby clocked in at 12:09 a.m. at Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle, according to hospital officals.

