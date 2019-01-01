In recent weeks, the Press Herald Toy Fund provided holiday gifts to about 3,700 Maine children who might otherwise have gone without the joy of unwrapping toys because of hardships faced by their parents.

The gifts were purchased with money donated by newspaper readers and local businesses.

Donations received during the holiday season are published in the newspaper and keep the fund going year after year. Donations also are accepted year-round and ensure that the fund will have the resources to buy gifts the next year.

• THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts was founded in 1949 and now serves needy families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

• SEE MORE STORIES about the fund at pressherald.com/press-herald-toy-fund/.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

Thomas and Holly McKenny $500

Ann Tracy and John Kreutzberger $100

With love for my grandchildren, Beverly Hastings $25

In loving memory of our dear sister/aunt, Dr. Joyce R. Nor – Sis, Broth, all your family $100

Jim and Kathy Moreau $50

Corner Stone Chapter OES Past Matrons Association $10

In memory of Uncle Frank, Rinans $20

In memory of my husband, Philip D. Spiller, from Elaine M. Spiller $40

In honor of my grandkids – Max, Joss, Matilda, Isabella, Anica, Wyat, Mavis and Eli. From Terri Messer

$100

Anonymous $50

Total year to date

$104,380.40

