SOUTH PARIS — Heather Bickford and Dana Hill, who were found dead in their apartment on New Year’s Day, were remembered during a candlelight vigil Saturday night as kind, fun-loving people.

More than 200 family members, friends and people from the community gathered in Moore Park to memorialize the couple, both 31, who graduated from Buckfield Junior-Senior High School in 2007.

“Buckfield is such a tiny community, you all feel like you grow up together,” classmate Kaitlin Bradbury said.

The infectious happiness of Bickford and Hill were recounted by many at the vigil.

“They always had happy, friendly smiles,” Bradbury said. “They were happy-go-lucky.”

Coleen Elias, another classmate of the couple and a childhood friend of Bickford, remembered sledding at Bickford’s home.

“They had the world’s best hill,” Elias said. “Their whole family was nice.”

Bickford and Hill had previously dated and had recently gotten back together, Elias said. Both were happy with their lives.

“Her and Dana got back together and had another baby three months ago, and were the happiest they’ve ever been,” she said. “Things were going great. It’s just unspeakable.”

“If you needed something, it didn’t matter who you were, she would help you.” Elias said. “She helped other women going through tough domestic situations, because her own had been going on for many years.”

Bickford’s ex-boyfriend, Mark Penley, 49, of Peru, has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths.

Hill was employed as a chef at Market Square Restaurant, which is attached to the South Paris apartment in which the bodies were found.

According to restaurant owner Scott Gilbert, Hill had been a valued employee for the past three years.

“He’s just a good worker,” Gilbert said. “Just an all-around nice guy, and friends with everyone here.”

Elias said Bickford was witty. “She had a great laugh; she found humor in a lot of things.”

Bickford’s daughters, ages 8 years and 2 months, were home at the time the couple’s bodies were discovered.

Elias said that as a mother, Bickford was devoted to her children, and had shown resilience and strength through her older daughter’s diagnosis of leukemia.

“She just went into remission,” Elias said.

After those in attendance held a moment of silence, the Rev. Dan Church of Faith Bible Chapel in Buckfield led the group in prayer and in singing “Amazing Grace.”

A GoFundMe account set up to benefit the couple’s family had raised $5,910 as of Saturday night, and Bradbury, who owns a day care in Oxford, helped set up a donation drive for the children at Market Square Restaurant, where people have been dropping off clothes and formula for the infant.

“I am very pleased with the outpouring of support they have given to Dana and Heather,” said Julie Sautelle Saunders, Bickford’s aunt. “The community has come together in many ways, and that part has been very helpful to the family.”

“They had a kind word for everybody,” said Lauren Bennet, a friend and classmate of the couple. “They’d go out of their way to make you smile, and put some sun on your day.”

Share

filed under: