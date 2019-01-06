• THE PRESS HERALD TOY FUND in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts was founded in 1949 and now serves needy families in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Androscoggin, Lincoln and Knox counties.

• DONATIONS to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.

• FOR MORE INFORMATION, call 791-6672 or go to: pressheraldtoyfund.org.

• SEE MORE STORIES about the fund at pressherald.com/press-herald-toy-fund/.

TODAY’S DONATIONS

Happy Holidays!!!! Fred & Jane Bopp and family $100

In memory of my mother, Diana Candage, who supported this fund. Pamela C. Ames $30

Anonymous $50

In memory of our grandmother, Ruth Osgood, who loved her family and supporting others, especially during the holidays. Scott Dakers $100

Plastic & Hand Surgical Associates $109

Anonymous $20

Bernadette Pesce $20

Charles & Suzanne Hedrick $35

MTM Employee Fundraiser $266

Lesley Ewald $100

Robert & Phyllis Wagstaff $100

In memory of Flora & Walter Perkins $100

Ben Odom $50

For Henry, and in thanks for Gam & Bump $50

In memory of Helen & Alice Robinson $75

In memory of Nana & Grampy $100

Total year to date: $105,685.40

