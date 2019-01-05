FRISCO, Texas — Easton Stick ran for three touchdowns and threw two quick scoring passes to Darrius Shepherd in a wild start to the second half Saturday, sending North Dakota State to its record seventh FCS championship with a 38-24 victory against Eastern Washington.

North Dakota State (15-0) has won its seven FCS titles over the past eight seasons.

Stick, who succeeded Carson Wentz as North Dakota State’s quarterback, threw for 198 yards and ran for 121 against Eastern Washington (12-3) – which beat Maine in the semifinals – in his 49th victory to become the winningest FCS quarterback. Stick leaves with school records for total yards (11,216), passing yards (8,693) and 129 touchdowns (88 passing, 41 rushing).

It was also the last game for Chris Klieman, who now becomes Kansas State’s coach. He went 69-6 with a record-matching four FCS titles in his five seasons since being promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(3) TENNESSEE 96, GEORGIA 50: Reserve Jordan Bowden scored 20 points as Tennessee (12-1) opened Southeastern Conference competition by trouncing Georgia (8-5) at Knoxville, Tennessee, for its eighth consecutive victory.

(4) VIRGINIA 65, (9) FLORIDA STATE 52: Kyle Guy scored 21 points and Virginia (13-0) limited Florida State (12-2) to 15 field goals in an Atlantic Coast Conference opener at Charlottesville, Virginia.

IOWA STATE 77, (5) KANSAS 60: Marial Shayok scored 24 points and Iowa State (12-0, 2-0 Big 12) routed Kansas (12-2, 1-1) at Ames, Iowa, for its fifth straight win.

(8) MICHIGAN STATE 86, (14) OHIO STATE 77: Cassius Winston scored 25 points, Nick Ward added 21 and Michigan State (13-2, 4-0 Big Ten) beat Ohio State (12-2, 2-1) at Columbus, Ohio, to extend unbeaten streak to eight games.

(10) VIRGINIA TECH 77, BOSTON COLLEGE 66: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 25 points to lead Virginia Tech (13-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast) over Boston College (9-4, 0-1) at Blacksburg, Virginia.

(11) TEXAS TECH 63, KANSAS STATE 57: Davide Moretti scored 19 points and Matt Mooney added 14 to help Texas Tech (13-1, 2-0 Big 12)hold off Kansas State (10-4, 0-2) in a matchup of defensive-minded teams at Lubbock, Texas.

ALABAMA 77, (13) KENTUCKY 75: Tevin Mack made six first-half 3-pointers on his way to 22 points, and Alabama (10-3) held off Kentucky (10-3) at Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in a Southeastern Conference opener.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(4) MARYLAND 75, OHIO STATE 69: Kaila Charles scored 24 points, Stephanie Jones added 16 and Maryland (13-1, 2-1) slipped past Ohio State (4-8, 0-3) at College Park, Maryland, in a rematch of the 2018 Big Ten championship game.

