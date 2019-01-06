Hello Readers and Fellow Lovers of Good Food and Drink,

Welcome to the new Sunday Food & Dining section. As of today, we’ve moved from a weekly Wednesday to a Sunday section to reflect Mainers’ growing interest in local food shopping, cooking, eating and drinking – both at home and at one of the state’s many terrific restaurants, breweries, distilleries and such. In these pages, you’ll find expanded coverage of the region’s thriving restaurant scene as well as reports on what Maine home cooks are roasting, poaching, broiling and baking. Look for our weekly reviews of recent cookbooks to continue, as well. Our Sunday food section will include critic Andrew Ross’ astute and entertaining Dine Out reviews of local restaurants, a feature that is moving over from Audience. Food & Dining is also the new home for two columns that previously ran in the now defunct Source section on sustainability: Green Plate Special, in which writer Christine Burns Rudalevige takes an eco-conscious, practical approach to cooking; and the Maine Gardener, in which columnist Tom Atwell offers down-to-earth (forgive the pun) guidance on growing flowers, fruits and vegetables in Maine. The farm-to-table and sea-to-table ethos that has become such a central part of the state’s food and drink scene will be reflected in these pages. The Press Herald remains committed to the broader environmental coverage that has always been found throughout the paper.

One column you will no longer find in the Food & Dining section? The Wrap, reporter Meredith Goad’s collection of the week’s food news. That column will continue to run on Wednesdays, in the newly configured stand-alone Business section.

Wishing you all good things for 2019, most especially a year of plentiful, delicious food and drink.

Peggy Grodinsky

Food Editor

Share

< Previous

Next >