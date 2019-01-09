A federal judge has acquitted Rick Smith, the charter boat captain from Camden who was charged with seaman’s manslaughter in connection with the death of a crew member in 2015.

Judge Curtis Gomez in the U.S. District Court of the Virgin Islands on Wednesday granted a motion for judgment of acquittal that had been filed by Smith’s attorney the day before.

Smith’s attorney, Michael Sheesley, confirmed the decision.

“This was an unusual resolution but a great result for Rick,” Sheesley said by phone.

The ruling ends the unusual case against Smith, 65, who had been charged with negligence contributing to the death of David Pontious, a crew member aboard Smith’s sailboat, Cimarron, in October 2015.

Pontious, 54, of Beaufort, North Carolina, was one of three crew members who were helping Smith sail the 43-foot yawl from Maine to the Virgin Islands.

According to investigative reports and court documents, Pontious joined the voyage in North Carolina after another crew member departed. Almost immediately, Pontious became seasick and his behavior grew increasingly erratic, culminating in a standoff with Smith while the Cimarron was more than 300 miles from land.

Shortly after he tried to choke Smith, Pontious jumped over the side of the boat and into the ocean below. He never surfaced.

Smith, a longtime licensed charter captain, didn’t report the incident until the next day and an investigation revealed that he made no attempts to search for Pontious, to throw him a life ring or to turn the boat around.

The captain was questioned about Pontious’ death after the Cimarron arrived in the Virgin Islands, but he wasn’t charged until two and a half years later, in a secret indictment.

Smith was arrested in November after he arrived in port in St. Thomas and has been on house arrest since he posted bond.

His trial began on Monday.

In the defense’s motion for judgment of acquittal, attorneys argued that the statute known as seaman’s manslaughter only applies to commercial vessels. Sheesley explained that because there were no paying customers and no commercial cargo when the Cimarron was sailing south in October 2015, it was considered a recreational or pleasure voyage. The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Virgin Island opposed that motion but the judge ruled in Smith’s favor.

He was released from custody after court on Wednesday, Sheesley said, adding that he expected Smith to return to his sailboat.

This story will be updated

Eric Russell can be contacted at 791-6344 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: PPHEricRussell

Share

< Previous

filed under: