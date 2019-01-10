Ice It! Bakery has closed both of its retail locations in Portland and Yarmouth, but will continue selling wholesale baked goods and booking birthday parties, according to a notice posted on the bakery’s website.

Husband-and-wife owners Alan Fried and Sharon Kuhrt wrote: “It’s been a great run for 7 years. A truly heartfelt thanks to all of our loyal customers. It has been on honor to serve the community.”

They gave no reason on their website for the closures.

The two interactive bakeries allowed customers to decorate their own cakes and cupcakes. The Yarmouth bakery was located at 305 Route 1.

The Portland location opened at 502 Stevens Avenue just a year ago, and included a coffee shop with full espresso bar service, as well as a greater selection of savory hand pies.

The owners say customers will still be able to find their date bars and other favorite Ice It! baked goods in markets and coffee shops around southern Maine, including the Maine Roasters Coffee Shop in Yarmouth, Leavitt & Sons Deli in Portland, The Pizza Joint in Portland, Town Landing Market in Falmouth, and the 1912 Cafe at L.L. Bean in Freeport.

