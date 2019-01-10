A crash on I-295 in Yarmouth is causing long traffic delays Thursday morning.
The crash was reported in the southbound lanes near mile 17 in Yarmouth. There are two vehicles involved, according to the Maine Turnpike Authority.
Traffic was backed up through Freeport at 7:30 a.m.
No other details were immediately available.
This story will be updated.
