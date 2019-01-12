Fans of Maine author Stephen King have resurrected the Portland Press Herald’s freelance reviews of local books by purchasing more than 100 digital subscriptions.

After the newspaper decided to stop running paid reviews of Maine books in its Sunday edition, the Maine Sunday Telegram, a horrified King took to Twitter Friday afternoon to ask his 5 million-plus followers to retweet his protest of the cuts. The prolific author, who lives in Bangor, argued that local reviews are vital to give lesser-known Maine writers a “boost.”

The Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram will no longer publish local, freelance-written reviews of books about Maine, set in Maine, or written by Maine authors.

Retweet this if you’re from Maine (or even if you’re not). Tell the paper DON’T DO THIS. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 11, 2019

“Many of them depend on those reviews to buy bread and milk,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

More than 8,000 King fans complied to the author’s request and retweeted his protest. Then the plot thickened. The paper responded by promising to reinstate the reviews “immediately” if 100 of King’s followers purchased subscriptions to the newspaper using the promo code “KING” for digital subscriptions and “CARRIE” for both digital and Sunday print.

These are challenging times for newspapers. But here’s an offer: If you can get 100 of your followers to buy digital subscriptions to the @PressHerald, we will reinstate the local book reviews immediately. Use the promo code KING. Deal? https://t.co/5eoqjQ2psV https://t.co/8QfGJOXdjP — Portland Press Herald (@PressHerald) January 11, 2019

“Stephen King sent me!” reads the special subscription page.

“Since Stephen King was interested in our coverage, we wondered how his influence could help support local journalism, which is expensive,” said Press Herald Executive Editor Cliff Schechtman.

Schechtman said 100 new digital subscriptions would cover the expenses of bringing back the freelance reviews.

The planned cuts would have affected paid freelance reviews only – wire reviews would still be published, and the Books page itself was never in any danger of being killed – but the newspaper’s move upset readers and highlighted the financial difficulties faced by the news industry at a time of declining circulation and revenue.

“Unfortunately, the economic forces are not in our favor, revenue is down and we needed to make expense cuts,” Schechtman said.

Some of King’s followers embraced the subscription challenge right away.

“The best way to tell your local paper not to do this, is to subscribe to the paper, or buy advertising,” tweeted @ShayMacMorran. “Newspapers are businesses. They can’t afford to run as usual without money coming in. Even if they want to. This is all over the country. Papers are fighting to stay alive.”

“Maine book friends and book companies: Let’s all step up!” replied @librarythingtim.

Maine book friends and book companies: Let’s all step up! I just signed @LibraryThing up for a digital subscription. @PressHerald https://t.co/jBmkNAS6Fd — Tim Spalding (@librarythingtim) January 12, 2019

In a tweet posted Saturday afternoon, King questioned whether the spontaneous subscription drive was a sales pitch or blackmail. “Either way,” King tweeted, “71 people have subscribed so far. Are there 29 more Twitterheads out there who want to ante up? Just asking.”

But by the time that tweet appeared, the newspaper had already reached its goal.

“You all are the best readers anywhere,” the Press Herald tweeted late Saturday morning. “Sincerely. We’re at our goal. Book reviews will return. We love you Maine. We love you journalists. We love you newspapers.”

You all are the best readers anywhere. Sincerely. We’re at our goal. Book reviews will return. We love you Maine. We love you journalists. We love you newspapers. pic.twitter.com/i5VlQsIs5c — Portland Press Herald (@PressHerald) January 12, 2019

Schechtman said the Sunday Telegram will begin using freelance reviews again next week.

