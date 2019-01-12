Building a wall to keep Latin Americans from flooding the United States. What a novel idea.

However, about 200 years ago it was a reverse issue. On Page 209 of his 2011 book, “American Nations,” Colin Woodard writes:

“In the 1820s Mexican authorities were helpless to defend their frontier from waves of illegal immigrants pouring across from the north and east in search of economic opportunity.”

This song keeps ringing in my ears: “Everything Old is New Again.”

James Young

Portland

Share

< Previous