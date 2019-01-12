Building a wall to keep Latin Americans from flooding the United States. What a novel idea.
However, about 200 years ago it was a reverse issue. On Page 209 of his 2011 book, “American Nations,” Colin Woodard writes:
“In the 1820s Mexican authorities were helpless to defend their frontier from waves of illegal immigrants pouring across from the north and east in search of economic opportunity.”
This song keeps ringing in my ears: “Everything Old is New Again.”
James Young
Portland
-
Health care
Portland didn't break federal law in disclosing HIV patients' data to researchers
-
Opinion
Another View: More veterans needed in American politics
-
Opinion
Another View: Emerging details bolster collusion case against Trump campaign
-
Opinion
Gina Barreca: We should build The Great Wall of Pasta
-
Opinion
Republican U.S. senator: The party can't remain silent regarding bigotry