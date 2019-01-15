The South Portland and Scarborough locations of Mainely Wraps have closed. The last day of operation for the stores was Jan. 11.

The owners of the business announced on Facebook they’ve closed to focus on their sandwich shop at 431 Congress St. in Portland.

“With the four locations and over 55 employees in the past year, we acknowledge that the quality and attention to detail has suffered,” wrote Naphtali Maynard, who owns the shops with her husband, Rich. “Some of you have had poor customer service experiences, there hasn’t been consistency. Some of you have spoken up, many of you haven’t, but the truth is we are physically, emotionally and financially unable to continue to run our three stores in such a manner. We want Mainely Wraps to be the special place that it was before we began expanding.”

A second South Portland Mainely Wraps, located at The Point, a megachurch and community center located at 345 Clarks Pond Parkway, closed just before Labor Day. In a phone interview, Naphtali Maynard said the shop at The Point had not performed as well as they’d hoped.

During the past year, Maynard said that she and her husband had been using their personal savings to keep the sandwich shops open. Recently, after a piece of equipment broke and had to be replaced by dipping into their savings once again, they decided instead to pull back.

The Maynards have three children now, fostered and adopted, and managing both the shops and their growing family had become a struggle, with 14-hour work days, six days a week the norm.

Only one employee has not yet been able to find a new job, she said.

Several Mainely Wraps delivery drivers will still deliver catering throughout the Portland area, and gift cards and Groupons will be honored at the Portland store, Maynard said.

