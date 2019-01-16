ROCKLAND — A judge praised an agreement reached Wednesday that will result in a criminal charge being dropped against a 62-year-old Rockland man who caused a Rockland area school lockdown in May when he told a friend that voices in his head were telling him to shoot up a school.

The deferred disposition reached between the district attorney’s office and Brandon M. Luzzi means the single criminal count will be dropped in six months if he continues to receive mental health treatment.

Luzzi pleaded guilty at the Jan. 16 hearing in Knox County Superior Court to a misdemeanor count of terrorizing. The initial felony terrorizing charge that the state had filed against Luzzi was dismissed.

The misdemeanor will also be dismissed in six months if Luzzi abides by the terms of the deferred disposition.

Justice Bruce Mallonee praised the two sides for focusing on problem-solving Luzzi’s mental health condition rather than trying to win the case at trial.

The felony terrorizing case had been scheduled to go to trial Wednesday before Justice Mallonee, but the two sides reached the agreement prior to the start.

Mallonee pointed out that he sees many people come in to court who have committed crimes which stem from mental health problems.

Deputy District Attorney Jeffrey Baroody said the agreement also follows the policy of the new District Attorney Natasha Irving on getting treatment for people charged with crimes who have mental illnesses.

Baroody said that Luzzi is an entirely different place mentally than he was in May when the incident occurred.

The prosecutor pointed out that because Luzzi had been involuntarily committed to a psychiatric treatment facility by the court, he will be prohibited from possessing firearms.

Defense attorney Michael Harman said Luzzi was diagnosed with auditory canal hallucinations. The defense attorney said the mental heath review also said there was a possibility he was also experiencing early onset dementia.

The agreement allows Luzzi to return to his home on Thomaston Street which is located across from the South Elementary School, which serves pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade classes, and Regional School Unit 13 athletic fields.

But Harman said Luzzi plans to continue living in Oxford County with a friend where he has been staying since being released from Riverview.

Luzzi had worked as a tugboat captain but he may not be able to return to that career because of the charge.

Baroody said he has been in contact with the superintendent of RSU 13 and that he is in general support of the agreement.

Rockland police received a telephone call May 29 from a woman from out-of-state who is an acquaintance of Luzzi who said that he had called her and said he heard voices telling him to do a school shooting. The woman told police that Luzzi was a hunter and had access to guns.

The Rockland Police Department immediately sent officers and was assisted by Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who went to South School, Oceanside High School and the Mid-Coast School of Technology, all located in Rockland.

Police seized eight guns — including high-powered rifles and a flare gun — and ammunition for the weapons from Luzzi’s Thomaston Street home.

An affidavit filed by Rockland police with the court for both a search warrant and later an arrest warrant stated that Rockland Officer John Bagley went to Luzzi’s residence and Luzzi admitted he was hearing voices telling him to shoot up the school, but said that, “he is able to keep the voices at bay and is of no harm to anyone.”

Luzzi acknowledged that he had at least one hunting rifle in his residence, according to the police report.

The Rockland man then attempted to enter his home and was taken into custody after a brief struggle, according to the affidavit.

Luzzi has not obtained a hunting license from Rockland, according to the city clerk.

Luzzi has no criminal record, according to Baroody.

He was formally charged when he was released from Riverview. Luzzi was initially taken to the psychiatric unit at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport and then Riverview Psychiatric Center in Augusta.

Luzzi spoke briefly during the hearing and said the treatment at Riverview was marvelous. He also told the judge that a quarter of young males suffer from some sort of mental illness.

