Portland accounting firm Dawson, Smith, Purvis & Bassett merged into one of the largest accounting and advisory firms in the country earlier this month.

DSPB’s seven partners and 20 professional and administrative associates joined the New England division of Marcum LLP, based in New York. The Portland team will continue to work at its 15 Casco St. location, which will be Marcum’s second Portland office. Kirk Purvis is the office managing partner.

Terms of the deal, which closed Jan. 1, were not disclosed.

Marcum’s New England region also includes four offices in Connecticut, Boston and Providence.

Founded in 1990, Dawson, Smith, Purvis & Bassett offers a range of accounting services, including tax and financial planning for closely held businesses and high net-worth individuals; litigation support and business valuation; marital dissolution; and personal financial planning.

