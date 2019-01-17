The formerly rotating disk of ice that has drawn international media attention to Maine nearly had its first human explorer this week.

Westbrook Police dissuaded a man on Wednesday afternoon from attempting to climb onto the famous slab of frozen river water.

Around 4 p.m., police responded to the end of Ash Street for a report that a man had tethered himself to a tree with a rope and ventured out onto the ice near the bank of the Presumpscot River in an apparent attempt to reach the disk.

The disk had been surrounded by open water and slowly spinning in a counterclockwise rotation until Wednesday, when it got stuck on and attached to stationary ice near the riverbank.

The attempted boarding of the disk was partially captured on video from a nearby office building. The video shows five people standing on the shore as a sixth person walks toward the edge of the ice disk while trailing a rope and poking at the sheet of ice below him with a stick or cane.

The video ends before the man reaches the disk, and before police arrived to end the expedition.

“This is something that happens,” said Police Captain Steven Goldberg. “We don’t always have an ice disk on the river, but we always get ice and people try to get out onto the ice, and it’s never safe. The ice on the Presumpscot river in Westbrook is never thick enough to go on.”

The disk, which is easily viewable from downtown Westbrook, has been covered by the BBC, ABC’s “Good Morning America” and The New York Times, among other outlets.

The man’s motive for venturing toward the frozen orb, which has captivated the public imagination in a way only frozen water in winter can, was unknown. It’s not clear if he was hoping to be the first person to set foot on it, or if he intended to break it free from the shore so that it could resume its rotation.

Police did not have any reason to force the man to give his name, and he did not voluntarily tell police who he was.

“People are strange sometimes with their motivation,” Goldberg said. “He left the scene, he was safe. It could have been a lot worse, and luckily it wasn’t.”

The disk has attracted spectators since Monday, when a Westbrook city employee took drone footage of the spinning mass, which is estimated to be roughly 100 yards across. The disk was spinning in a counter-clockwise direction until Wednesday, when it appeared to lodge against another chunk of ice attached to the riverbank.

Ice disks are natural phenomenon that form in rivers and streams, and range greatly in size. They are believed to be almost perfectly round because the shoreline or other ice formations grind down the edges of a mass after it begins to rotate in an eddy current.

One study that looked to explore why the disks spin theorize that a vortex of cooling water under the ice helps propel the motion, but that experiment used tiny, 4-inch disks in artificially heated water baths as hot as 140 degrees.

