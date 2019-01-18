WASHINGTON — The allegation, if true, was extraordinary: The White House, in leaking the travel plans of members of Congress, put the safety of the speaker of the House in jeopardy.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday canceled her plans to travel by commercial plane to visit U.S. troops in Afghanistan, saying President Trump had caused a security risk by talking about the trip. The White House said there was no such leak.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., says that President Trump caused a security risk. Bloomberg/Al Drago

But it was the latest turn – and potentially the most dangerous – in the high-stakes brinkmanship between Trump and Pelosi, playing out against the stalled negotiations over how to end the partial government shutdown.

And it showed once again the willingness of the former hard-charging businessman to hit hard when challenged, as he was earlier this week when Pelosi suggested postponing his State of the Union address during the shutdown.

Julian Zelizer, a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University, said it “gives new meaning” to tensions between the executive and legislative branches.

“There are public back and forths,” he said, citing relations between past presidents and House speakers. “But this kind of tensions, preventing the speaker from visiting the troops and the speaker suggesting the White House leaked information about a crucial flight, this is one more example of where Trumpism brings us into new territory.”

The political stakes are high as the shutdown moves into a fifth week, with hundreds of thousands of federal workers going without pay and no outward signs of resolution.

Trump is demanding money from Congress to build his long-promised border wall with Mexico. But Congress has not approved the funds.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders stressed the importance of a looming Tuesday deadline to process paychecks, when the government will need to decide if workers get a payday or not.

Share

< Previous

Next >