A man and a woman were killed in an early morning fire at 359 Brewer Lake Road in Orrington on Saturday.

The Sate Fire Marshal’s office said three others escaped the fire which was reported at about 2:30 a.m. The names of the deceased and the survivors, which included two men and a woman, have not been released.

The bodies were found in the rubble and will be examined by the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta.

The fire, which destroyed the two-story house in Penobscot County, appears to have started in a first-floor bedroom, which was occupied by a man and woman The fire then spread quickly to the second floor where three others were sleeping. The bodies of the two who died were found on the second floor.

The third occupant of the upstairs, a man, escaped by the stairs.

The survivors received minor burns and smoke inhalation, but were not treated at a hospital

The Fire Marshals office said the fire was discovered by the occupants of the first floor who alerted the others.

The house had a working smoke detector. The cause of the fire was not released.

