South Portland Police have asked for help in finding a South Portland man who was last seen Tuesday near the Old English Village area of South Portland.

Police said Carlos Ordonez, 60, was last seen near the Clark’s Pond and Brick Hill areas of South Portland. He is 5-feet-7 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said he may have been carrying a guitar case.

Officials are searching the area Saturday after issuing a silver alert, which is for missing people, especially seniors, with dementia or other mental disabilities.

Anyone who has seen Ordonez this week is asked to call South Portland Police at 874-8575.

Beth Quimby can be contacted at 791-6363 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @bquimby

