No works of art stored at the Center for Maine Contemporary Art in Rockland were damaged after a water main broke Saturday morning.

In a statement Sunday, CMCA Executive Director Suzette McAvoy said all of the artwork that was on display during the incident has been safely moved to the Starfire climate-controlled art storage facility in Rockland.

Reports that the building was flooding came in shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday when a passer-by noticed water pouring out from under a door on the Winter Street side of the arts center. The Rockland Fire Department and Central Maine Power Co. responded.

“Thanks to the speed of everyone’s responsiveness, the water was cleared from the building and the heating and electrical systems were back up and running within hours,” McAvoy said.

McAvoy said the arts center will temporarily be closed so that repairs can be made. CMCA is a contemporary arts institution presenting year-round exhibitions, events and educational programs for all ages.

