A Connecticut man accused of bringing fentanyl and cocaine into Maine to sell is scheduled to change his plea to guilty in federal court on Friday.

Abijah Williams, 30, of Bridgeport faces a sentence of five to 40 years in federal prison, plus a fine and not less than four years of supervised release, according to documents on file at the U.S. District Court in Portland. He is charged with possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine base, a Class B federal felony.

Troopers seized 56 grams of cocaine and 400 packages of fentanyl when they stopped a car operating northbound on the Maine Turnpike in Wells on Dec. 19, 2017, Maine State Police police said at the time.

Williams was driving and Mayra Miro, 32, also of Bridgeport, was a passenger.

Both were initially charged by the state with aggravated drug trafficking.

Police said there were “criminal indicators” observed at the scene and officers called in Trooper Adam Schmidt of Troop A in Alfred along with his police dog Ibo to search.

Members of Troop G, as well as several members of the Proactive Criminal Enforcement Team, which is designed to intercept drugs coming into Maine, assisted in the investigation, police said.

Williams was indicted by a federal grand jury on Jan. 26, 2018.

The case had been scheduled for trial numerous times, most recently for February, before the hearing Friday in which a change of plea hearing was scheduled for Jan. 25.

Williams remains in federal custody.

No further information was available regarding Miro.

