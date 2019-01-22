The University of Maine is looking for another back-up quarterback.

Redshirt freshman Isaiah Robinson, who played in seven games last year, has transferred to Hampton University, a Football Championship Subdivision school that plays in the Big South.

He announced his transfer on Twitter Tuesday morning, stating, “May your next move be your best move.”

Maine head coach Nick Charlton said he has spoken to Robinson earlier and knew this was coming.

“We gave him his release and are hoping for the best for him,” said Charlton, in a phone call from New York where he is on a recruiting trip. “I’m happy that he’s chasing an opportunity, so we support what he’s doing.”

With starting quarterback Chris Ferguson battling a right shoulder injury much of the year, Robinson started one game for the Black Bears last fall and played most of two others, including a 13-10 victory over Villanova. He also finished out two late-season games against Richmond and Elon in which Ferguson re-aggravated his shoulder injury.

For the season, Robinson, who is from Bowie, Maryland, completed 49 of 105 passes (46.7 percent) for 560 yards and two touchdowns. He was intercepted six times.

Maine finished 10-4, winning the Colonial Athletic Association championship and making its first trip to the FCS national semifinals.

Hampton finished 7-3 last year, winning its last six games. Robinson will have to sit out a year according to NCAA transfer rules.

Robinson’s departure leaves just Ryan Walsh and former Edward Little standout Grant Hartley – both redshirt freshmen next fall – on the roster as backup quarterbacks to Ferguson. Walsh got in two games last year, starting one. He completed both passes he threw.

Charlton said the Black Bears were going to bring in at least two more quarterbacks this year, possibly three.

“We were planning on adding some quarterbacks,” he said. “We’re looking at all avenues (recruiting or transfers) for a back-up quarterback. Chris is our starter. But we’re planning on building depth at that position, like any other position.

“We’ve wanted more depth at that position.”

