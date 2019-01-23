CORNVILLE — At least one person was confirmed killed Wednesday when the roof of a mobile home collapsed in this Somerset County town, officials said. Rescue personnel removed a body from the collapsed structure at 2:05 p.m.
LifeFlight helicopter was also reportedly summoned to the scene on Beckwith Road about a half-mile from the Skowhegan town line to transport others with serious injuries.
Police and fire and emergency rescue personnel initially reported they thought one person was inside the home which was described as totally collapsed.
Additional information was not immediately available.
This story will be updated.
