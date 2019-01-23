AUGUSTA – Gov. Janet Mills has named a former Penobscot Nation police chief, tribal council member and representative to the Legislature to serve as senior adviser on tribal affairs for the administration.

Donna Loring, of Bradley, will serve as the liaison between Mills’ office and tribal governments as well as advise the governor on tribal issues.

Donna Loring Photo courtesy of the governor's office

Loring’s appointment comes at a time when the Mills administration is attempting to improve relations with the state’s four federally recognized tribes – the Penobscot Nation, the Passamaquoddy Tribe, the Houlton Band of Maliseets and the Aroostook Band of Micmacs – after years of growing tensions over tribal sovereignty issues.

“As a veteran, police chief, representative, nonprofit leader, and Penobscot Tribal Council member, Donna Loring has served her country and our state for more than fifty years,” Mills said in a statement. “She is a trusted, experienced voice for Maine’s Native people. I look forward to working with her on critical issues facing our state, including health care, the opioid epidemic and economic development. It is time to heal the divisions of our past and bring the State and Maine’s tribal nations together to build a new future shaped by mutual trust and respect.”

Loring, 70, served as police chief for the Penobscot Nation from 1984 to 1990 and was the first female graduate of the Maine Criminal Justice Academy to serve as a police chief. She also served as the Penobscot Nation’s representative to the Legislature for 12 years and recent served on the Penobscot Tribal Council. She is an Army veteran, serving with the Women’s Army Corps near Saigon during the Vietnam War.

“I am honored for the opportunity to work alongside Governor Mills to accomplish our shared goal of creating a new relationship between the tribes and state government,” Loring said in a statement. “Native people are a fundamental part of Maine communities and now, with this appointment, we have an opportunity to create a pathway forward with state government. I look forward to working with the governor and the tribes to make progress on issues facing Maine’s Native families.”

This story will be updated.

