Maine will get $1.4 million from a multi-state settlement with Johnson & Johnson and its DePuy Orthopedics unit over accusations of deceptive marketing of hip implants.

The attorneys general of 46 states alleged that DePuy engaged in unfair and deceptive practices by making misleading statements about how long the metal-on-metal implants would last. The total settlement is $120 million. Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey announced the resolution in a press release Wednesday.

“Accurate and up-to-date information is important to both doctors and patients in making health care decisions,” Frey said. “This settlement will help ensure that surgeons who implant hip replacement devices will have accurate and current information concerning patient outcomes in assessing whether a particular device should be used on their patients.”

Some patients who required revision surgery to replace a failed ASR XL or Pinnacle Ultamet implant experienced persistent groin pain, allergic reactions, tissue necrosis, as well as a build-up of metal ions in the blood. The ASR XL was recalled from the market in 2010, and DePuy discontinued its sale of the Pinnacle Ultament in 2013. A multi-state investigation began that year, and a spokesperson said the Maine Attorney General’s Office signed on right away.

Reuters reported that the settlement involves no admission of liability or misconduct on the part of the companies. As part of the settlement, DePuy will update its internal procedures for handling product complaints and perform quarterly reviews of complaints, according to the Maine Attorney General’s Office.

