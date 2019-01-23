WASHINGTON — Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is coming out in support of President Donald Trump’s proposal for ending the government shutdown.

Collins cited a litany of problems caused by the shutdown on Wednesday in a Senate floor speech. She said Trump’s plan “is by no means ideal but it would result in the reopening of government, my priority.”

Related Headlines

She also said “the outlines of a compromise are before us.”

There will be two votes on Thursday in the Senate.

One will be on a bill reflecting Trump’s demand for border wall funding in exchange for temporary protections for some immigrants. The other is on a Democratic proposal that would fund security improvements but contains no money for a wall.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Donald Trump, Susan Collins
Related Stories
Latest Articles