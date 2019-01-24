James Gandolfini’s son is sticking with the family business.

Michael Gandolfini is set to take on the role made famous by his father, Tony Soprano, in the upcoming “The Sopranos” prequel film, Deadline reported.

Michael Gandolfini will portray a young Tony Soprano, the mobster played by his father. Emmy Award-winning actor James Gandolfini died in 2013. Associated Press/Matt Sayles

Michael will play a young version of the no-nonsense mob boss in “The Many Saints of Newark.”

“It’s a profound honor to continue my dad’s legacy while stepping into the shoes of a young Tony Soprano,” Gandolfini told Deadline in a statement. “I’m thrilled that I’m going to have the opportunity to work with David Chase and the incredible company of talent he has assembled for ‘The Many Saints of Newark.’ “

James Gandolfini died in 2013 at the age of 51. The actor won three Emmy awards for his work on “The Sopranos,” which ran for six seasons between 1999 and 2007 on HBO.

The series was created by David Chase, who will also serve as a writer on the new movie.

“The Many Saints of Newark” will reportedly take place during the Newark Riots that occurred in the New Jersey city during the 1960s.

