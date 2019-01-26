OKLAHOMA CITY — Actress Jamie Lee Curtis is trying to tell the story of an Oklahoma woman whose pledge to stand in as a mom at same-sex weddings went viral.
In a statement Friday, Curtis confirmed that she acquired the rights to “How We Sleep At Night: A Mother’s Memoir,” by Sara Cunningham. Curtis says she saw Cunningham’s July Facebook post offering to be a surrogate mother for LGBTQ couples whose parents don’t support them. Curtis says she is working on a deal to get Cunningham’s story onscreen.
-
Nation & World
Pope: Time to heal 'wounded' clergy
-
Nation & World
While Trump demands a border wall, he's employed undocumented workers. Now some are being fired.
-
Nation & World
Roger Stone case more about cover-up than collusion
-
College
Women's basketball: Top-ranked Bowdoin rallies past No. 4 Amherst
-
Life & Culture
Jamie Lee Curtis wants to tell story of stand-in mom at LGBTQ weddings