OKLAHOMA CITY — Actress Jamie Lee Curtis is trying to tell the story of an Oklahoma woman whose pledge to stand in as a mom at same-sex weddings went viral.

In a statement Friday, Curtis confirmed that she acquired the rights to “How We Sleep At Night: A Mother’s Memoir,” by Sara Cunningham. Curtis says she saw Cunningham’s July Facebook post offering to be a surrogate mother for LGBTQ couples whose parents don’t support them. Curtis says she is working on a deal to get Cunningham’s story onscreen.

Jamie Lee Curtis is working to tell the story of an Oklahoma City woman whose pledge to stand in as a mom at same-sex weddings went viral. Curtis says she is working on a deal to get Sara Cunningham's story onscreen. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

