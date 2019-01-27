Rep. Sen Susan Collins said the Senate Intelligence Committee needs to hear from President Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, as soon as possible to answer questions he lied about the last time he testified before Congress.

Commenting on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sunday morning talk show, Collins talked about her committee’s issuance of a subpoena last week to make Cohen address false statements he made to Congress last year about the Trump Organization’s proposed Moscow project.

Cohen earlier last week canceled his scheduled Feb. 7 appearance before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, citing verbal attacks by Trump.

She also commented on the government shutdown and the indictment of Trump’s friend, Roger Stone, by special counsel Robert Mueller on charges of lying, obstruction and witness tampering over hacked Democratic Party e-mails.

“Well I really don’t think we can draw conclusions until the special counsel has finished his work. But what this indictment and many others have shown us is the importance of the special counsel being allowed to conclude its investigation unimpeded,” said Collins, in an interview with Margaret Brennan, the show’s moderator.

Collins said there is a disturbing pattern of lying to Congress evident in the special counsel’s in ictments.

“And no one should be allowed to do that with impunity. So, I’m very pleased that the special counsel is pursuing indictments where he believes individuals have lied to Congress,” she said.

The intelligence committee has been involved in its own probe of interference by Russians in the 2016 election. Collins said it is important that the committee now hear from Cohen.

“We need to hear from him as soon as possible to answer all of the questions he answered previously because we now he was not truthful,” she said.

Asked if the 35-day government shutdown, which financial rating agency Standard & Poor’s estimated to have cost the economy $6 billion, was worth it, Collins repeated her earlier comments about shut downs.

“Shutdowns are never good policy, ever. They should never be used as a means to achieve any kind of goal no matter how important that goal may seem to be,” she said.

She said the best case scenario under the new three-week deadline to come up with a border security deal would be to fund the government through the fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.

“We cannot have a shut down hanging over our people. We will be working very hard in these 21 days to prevent us from being back in the same situation,” said Collins.

She said the deal will likely include a combination of physical barriers and more technology, border patrol personnel and immigration judges.

She also commented on revelations last week by Sen. Joni Ernst, a Republican of Iowa, that she had been a victim of rape in college and spousal abuse in her marriage.

“She is a strong and remarkable woman and what she has endured has been just horrible,” Collins said.

Beth Quimby can be contacted at 791-6363 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @bquimby

Share

< Previous